$0.70 EPS Expected for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) will report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.73. MasterCraft Boat reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.33. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 40.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCFT. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

NASDAQ MCFT opened at $29.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $550.66 million, a PE ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 2.26. MasterCraft Boat has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $32.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter worth $4,889,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 301.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

