Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its target price raised by research analysts at B. Riley from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.44% from the stock’s current price.

ELY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

NYSE ELY opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 2.16. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $34.26.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELY. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

