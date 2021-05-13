Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 8,550 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,550 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of National Retail Properties worth $5,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JLP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $777,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in National Retail Properties by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,231,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NNN opened at $44.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.61.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 75.36%.

NNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

In other National Retail Properties news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $281,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,211.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,266,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,907 shares of company stock worth $4,049,339. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

