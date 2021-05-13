Texas Permanent School Fund Has $5.95 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSX. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.72.

PSX stock opened at $85.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.87. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $90.59. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

