Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 7,139 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,139 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Donaldson worth $5,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 4.1% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 86,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 117.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,683 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter worth $139,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 90.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 14.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $264,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $129,462.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,104,615.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $61.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.84 and a 1-year high of $65.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.02.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.97 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Donaldson from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.