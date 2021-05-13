2,225 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Bought by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $593,993,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 5.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,166,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $498,198,000 after purchasing an additional 287,193 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CSX by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,547 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in CSX by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,568,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,814,000 after purchasing an additional 578,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total value of $3,743,950.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,321.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $593,130.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $99.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.34.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

