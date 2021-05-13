Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Invests $357,000 in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 28,800 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FOSL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fossil Group by 5,392.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Fossil Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fossil Group during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Fossil Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,831 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $1,062,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steve Andrew Evans sold 50,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $709,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fossil Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.98.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

