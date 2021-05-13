Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Takes Position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter worth $56,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. William Blair initiated coverage on American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Public Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI opened at $27.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $517.56 million, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.40 and its 200-day moving average is $31.57. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.97 and a 52-week high of $41.09.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.63%. Research analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

