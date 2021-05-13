12,961 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,506,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,118,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,969 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,192,540,000 after purchasing an additional 65,865,371 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,859,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $970,480,000 after purchasing an additional 632,923 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,522,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in General Electric by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,474,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $361,528,000 after purchasing an additional 313,932 shares during the period. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.55. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

