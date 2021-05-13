Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,753,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TLT opened at $135.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.07. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $133.19 and a 52 week high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

