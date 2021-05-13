Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Increases Holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,737,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,518,000 after purchasing an additional 104,761 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 609,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,046,000 after purchasing an additional 37,302 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 494,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,860,000 after purchasing an additional 17,302 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,123,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 227,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,228,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

MBUU stock opened at $77.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.97 and its 200 day moving average is $71.87. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MBUU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

In other news, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 27,266 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $2,110,933.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

