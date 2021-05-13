MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Invests $102,000 in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Separately, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Get NightDragon Acquisition alerts:

NDACU stock opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.15. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $10.74.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for NightDragon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightDragon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.