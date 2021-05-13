MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $45,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWS. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,333,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,922,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,893,000 after acquiring an additional 286,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,109,000 after acquiring an additional 245,775 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWS opened at $23.06 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $24.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.12.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

