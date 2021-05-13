Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Rating Reiterated by Craig Hallum

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Craig Hallum in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.21.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $36.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.23 and a twelve month high of $55.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.49, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.94 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $68,591.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,231,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $70,339.75. Insiders sold a total of 18,269 shares of company stock worth $842,109 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter worth $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.