Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Increased to $395.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $390.00 to $395.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $372.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $389.92.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $372.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.07. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $293.84 and a 52 week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COST. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $4,951,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,036,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,127,880,000 after acquiring an additional 18,941 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $1,144,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50,436 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,778,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

