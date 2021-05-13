Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Given New $417.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $465.00 to $417.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.76.

Shares of PAYC opened at $305.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $374.94 and a 200 day moving average of $397.57. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $233.27 and a fifty-two week high of $471.08. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

