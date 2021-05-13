Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Given New $417.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $465.00 to $417.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.50% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.76.
Shares of PAYC opened at $305.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $374.94 and a 200 day moving average of $397.57. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $233.27 and a fifty-two week high of $471.08. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.
In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
