Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) PT Raised to $36.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.03% from the company’s current price.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.08.

CYTK opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 15.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.45. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $30.14.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director L Patrick Gage sold 10,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $219,393.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,768 shares in the company, valued at $610,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 27,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $660,037.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,707 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,389 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,390,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 375,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 235,628 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 156,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 582,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,111,000 after acquiring an additional 374,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

