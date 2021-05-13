The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 60.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HSY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in The Hershey by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in The Hershey by 2,728.6% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in The Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $167.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $125.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.16.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.26, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,542,252.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total value of $1,222,961.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,775.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,926 shares of company stock worth $2,914,171. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

