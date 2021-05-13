AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Holdings Lifted by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 220.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.1% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 270,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.4% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

AZN stock opened at $54.50 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $143.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.92.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

