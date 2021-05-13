Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Director Sells $159,737.76 in Stock

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $159,737.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christine Garvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 25th, Christine Garvey sold 340 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $10,135.40.

PEAK stock opened at $32.11 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $34.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 0.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 22.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Capital One Financial upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.05.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

