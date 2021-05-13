Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Senior Officer John Mcmanus Sells 50,000 Shares

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) Senior Officer John Mcmanus sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total transaction of C$150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 339,880 shares in the company, valued at C$1,019,640.

Taseko Mines stock opened at C$2.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$838.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82. Taseko Mines Limited has a 1 year low of C$0.44 and a 1 year high of C$3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.66, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$87.40 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.90 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.65 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

