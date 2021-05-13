Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Senior Officer John Mcmanus Sells 50,000 Shares

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) Senior Officer John Mcmanus sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total transaction of C$150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 339,880 shares in the company, valued at C$1,019,640.
Taseko Mines stock opened at C$2.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$838.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82. Taseko Mines Limited has a 1 year low of C$0.44 and a 1 year high of C$3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.66, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.70.
Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$87.40 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
About Taseko Mines
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
