Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 25,100 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 697.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.05% of Safehold worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Safehold by 12.8% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Safehold by 13.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Safehold in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Safehold by 6.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Safehold by 49.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

SAFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Safehold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

SAFE opened at $67.22 on Thursday. Safehold Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $84.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 59.49 and a beta of -0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.14.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 38.08%. The business had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1623 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently 73.03%.

In other Safehold news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 8,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $672,939.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 36,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $2,707,760.00. Insiders have sold 84,233 shares of company stock worth $6,383,029 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

