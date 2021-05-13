Rosenblatt Securities Raises nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Price Target to $38.00

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) had its price objective boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NVT has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.17.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $30.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $32.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.41 and a beta of 1.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. Analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 39.33%.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $665,706.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 193,824 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,776.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $2,497,779.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $6,024,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 13.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 273.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,734,000 after buying an additional 1,688,904 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in nVent Electric by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 459,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after acquiring an additional 30,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

