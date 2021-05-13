Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter valued at $47,000. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at $411,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in BankUnited by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,468,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,058,000 after purchasing an additional 218,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BankUnited by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $45.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other BankUnited news, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $148,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at $447,111.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $76,176.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,499.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,866 shares of company stock worth $518,633. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Hovde Group upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.08.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

