Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.48

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.48 and traded as high as $22.59. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $22.40, with a volume of 1,397,275 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CUK. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Macquarie raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.30.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at $20,751,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 10,070 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at $1,066,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at $1,434,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 14,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile (NYSE:CUK)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

