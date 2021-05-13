Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.48

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.48 and traded as high as $22.59. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $22.40, with a volume of 1,397,275 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CUK. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Macquarie raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.30.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 10,070 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at $1,066,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at $1,434,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 14,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Carnival Co. & Company Profile (NYSE:CUK)
Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
Featured Story: Candlestick
Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.