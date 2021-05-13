Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Stock Position Lifted by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.07% of Installed Building Products worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Installed Building Products by 273.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 42,136 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Installed Building Products by 121.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 20,509 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Installed Building Products by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 114,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Installed Building Products by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

IBP opened at $115.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.86. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.73 and a twelve month high of $140.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 1.86.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBP. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.64.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.