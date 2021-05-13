Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 1,600 Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Sykes Enterprises were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

SYKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Sykes Enterprises from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

NASDAQ SYKE opened at $40.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.13. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $22.87 and a 52-week high of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Sykes Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP James T. Holder sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Also, VP James T. Holder sold 888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $38,956.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,824.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,793 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

