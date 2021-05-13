Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.44

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.44 and traded as high as $44.31. Southern Missouri Bancorp shares last traded at $43.94, with a volume of 18,061 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.20. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.33%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 707,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 686,064 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,044,000 after acquiring an additional 48,297 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 342,231 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 233,223 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 201,516 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 30,596 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

