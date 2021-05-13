Analysts Expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.21). Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.77). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.20% and a negative net margin of 59.11%. The business had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 million.

HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ PIRS opened at $1.79 on Monday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $3.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $113.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,680,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 49,053 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 810,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 128,183 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 580,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 17,850 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 410,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 231,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

