ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) PT Lowered to $60.00

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 27.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MANT. Alliance Global Partners downgraded ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

ManTech International stock opened at $83.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. ManTech International has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.65.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ManTech International will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ManTech International by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in ManTech International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 33,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in ManTech International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in ManTech International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

