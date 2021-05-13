Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at B. Riley

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) had its target price upped by research analysts at B. Riley from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lincoln Educational Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

NASDAQ LINC opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.25. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.67 million, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 4.12%. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Falcon Point Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 181.3% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 15,731.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 21,552 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

