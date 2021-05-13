Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at B. Riley

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) had its target price upped by research analysts at B. Riley from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.14% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lincoln Educational Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.19.
NASDAQ LINC opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.25. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.67 million, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Falcon Point Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 181.3% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 15,731.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 21,552 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Lincoln Educational Services
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.
See Also: What are retained earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.