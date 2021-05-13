Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.50 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 8.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Investors Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

ISBC opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. Investors Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Investors Bancorp’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 71.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

