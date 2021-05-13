IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) PT Lowered to $34.00 at HC Wainwright

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its target price cut by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 75.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

IDYA opened at $19.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.40. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.40 million, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 2.11.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 407.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $640,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 23,909 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

