Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 412,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,072,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 106,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,347,482.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $52,088.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 957 shares of company stock valued at $117,785. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $143.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $83.77 and a 1-year high of $154.03. The company has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.60%.

AJG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

