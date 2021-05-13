Jones Financial Companies Lllp Takes Position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 535,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,201,000 after purchasing an additional 19,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

EWH stock opened at $26.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.75. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

