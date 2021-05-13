Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $59,000 Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,691,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 19.6% in the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 15,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,658,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 39,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $96.34 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $102.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.40 and a 200-day moving average of $93.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $11,251,344.22. In the last three months, insiders sold 228,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,208,110. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

