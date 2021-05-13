Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,252,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 455.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,184,000 after acquiring an additional 170,846 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 594.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 195,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,564,000 after acquiring an additional 167,771 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 235.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 142,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,178,000 after acquiring an additional 99,833 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 523,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,973,000 after acquiring an additional 83,836 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $210.91 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.57 and a fifty-two week high of $231.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.29 and a 200 day moving average of $212.71.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

