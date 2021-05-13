Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DEO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DEO opened at $184.57 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $127.12 and a one year high of $187.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.66. The firm has a market cap of $107.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

