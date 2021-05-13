Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 116.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNP. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $141,345,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $140,701,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,698,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,530 shares during the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2,708.3% during the 4th quarter. LNZ Capital LP now owns 1,685,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,591,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

In other news, CFO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares in the company, valued at $679,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP opened at $23.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

