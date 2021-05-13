Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,660,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 859,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,542,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 84,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,610,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $181.53 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $142.36 and a 52-week high of $187.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.23.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

