Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 2,354 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 330.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 108,648 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,155,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in National Grid by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 115,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 39,929 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in National Grid by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,550,000. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

NGG stock opened at $64.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $65.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. HSBC upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

