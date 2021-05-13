Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,049,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,913,000 after buying an additional 33,063 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,541,000 after buying an additional 49,819 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 594,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,334,000 after purchasing an additional 87,379 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 556,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,432,000 after purchasing an additional 29,956 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $454.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $398.76. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $263.83 and a 52-week high of $479.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 37.48%.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.36.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

