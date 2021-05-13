PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFFY) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFFY) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.33 and last traded at $12.33. 480 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 18th.

About PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFFY)

PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk produces and sells consumers products in Indonesia and internationally. It offers noodles, sauces, and instant seasonings under the Indomie, Supermi, Sarimi, Pop Mie, Sakura, and Mi Telur Cap 3 Ayam brands. The company also provides sweetened condensed milk; UHT, sterilized bottled, and pasteurized liquid milk; powdered milk; ice cream; and butter under the Indomilk, Cap Enaak, Tiga Sapi, Kremer, Orchid Butter, Indoeskrim, Good To Go, and Milkuat brands.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.