Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition (NYSE:CLIM) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM)’s stock price traded down 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.86. 157,313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the average session volume of 62,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91.

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:CLIM)

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

