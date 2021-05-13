Credit Suisse Group Raises Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $300.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $273.13.

Shares of CI opened at $258.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The company has a market cap of $88.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.10 and a 200 day moving average of $221.48.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $536,658.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,933,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,848 shares of company stock valued at $71,328,307 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Cigna by 13.2% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 13,470 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

