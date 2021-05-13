$33.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to post $33.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Anthem’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.93 billion and the highest is $33.47 billion. Anthem posted sales of $29.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year sales of $135.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $135.17 billion to $136.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $148.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $145.82 billion to $153.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share.

ANTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.65.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 3.1% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 0.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Anthem by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $390.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $95.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $372.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.25%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

