Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) to announce $121.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $148.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $85.00 million. Planet Fitness reported sales of $40.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 202.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year sales of $536.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $497.80 million to $585.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $743.20 million, with estimates ranging from $689.40 million to $797.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Planet Fitness.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.49 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.64.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $73.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1,045.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $45.87 and a twelve month high of $90.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.46.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $8,354,000.00. Also, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,738 shares of company stock worth $8,413,427. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,048,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,146,000 after buying an additional 1,184,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,490,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,870 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,619,000 after purchasing an additional 316,481 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,079,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,719,000 after purchasing an additional 24,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,698,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,893,000 after purchasing an additional 117,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Planet Fitness (PLNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.