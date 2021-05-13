Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $434.60 Million

Brokerages forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) will report $434.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lumentum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $432.00 million and the highest is $436.80 million. Lumentum posted sales of $402.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LITE. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,036,594.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $921,012.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Lumentum by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,951,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,975 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,050,000 after buying an additional 446,222 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in Lumentum by 85.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,373,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,476,000 after purchasing an additional 633,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,256,000 after purchasing an additional 66,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,155,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $68.24 on Thursday. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $66.33 and a 52-week high of $112.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.61 and a 200-day moving average of $90.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

