Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Bank of America in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $150.00. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.91.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $89.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.36 and a 200 day moving average of $124.21. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1,276.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $11,067,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,111 shares in the company, valued at $54,793,934.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $1,587,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 268,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,433,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 468,161 shares of company stock worth $53,742,452 in the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 56.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,359,000 after acquiring an additional 37,728 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth approximately $730,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $1,699,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 108,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,417,000 after purchasing an additional 70,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.