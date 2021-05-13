Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on Herman Miller in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MLHR opened at $44.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.14. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -222.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Herman Miller has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $46.46.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $590.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.27 million. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 23.25% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLHR. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Herman Miller in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Herman Miller during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 8,534.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Herman Miller by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Herman Miller by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

